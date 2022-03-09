ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of MANT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ManTech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

