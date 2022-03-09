Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,700,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,741,170. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

