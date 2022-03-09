SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 208,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,302. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

