$200.96 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.17 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $955.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.47 million to $993.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 700,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.