$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to report sales of $988.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 1,985,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,114. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

