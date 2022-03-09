IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

