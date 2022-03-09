Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

