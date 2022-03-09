Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

