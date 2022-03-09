Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (NYSEARCA:BERN) Trading Down 0%

Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (NYSEARCA:BERN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.83. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (BERN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Bernstein U.S. Research Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bernstein U.S. Research Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.