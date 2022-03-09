Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 32,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 79,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Facedrive alerts:

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.