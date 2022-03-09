SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 120,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SPX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SPX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

