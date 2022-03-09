Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to announce sales of $453.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.01 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 1,519,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,450. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

