Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,885.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $1,885.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101961 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,103,755 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

