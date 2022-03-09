Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. 3,171,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

