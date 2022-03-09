Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $48.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,986. The firm has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $521.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $683.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.