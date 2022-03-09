Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $352.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $367.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 599,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

