Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 2,438,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

