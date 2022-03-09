Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.