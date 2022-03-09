Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 64,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 122,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

