Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. 55,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

About Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

