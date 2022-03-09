Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. 55,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.
About Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)
Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.