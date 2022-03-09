Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.34 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.34 ($0.38). Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.06 ($0.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £62.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

In other news, insider Gary Wilder bought 160,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £40,048 ($52,473.79). Also, insider David Hudd bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,135.22).

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

