Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Down 0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.