Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to report $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 3,956,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,599. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.