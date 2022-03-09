InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 431,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

About InflaRx (Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

