NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells $101,097.48 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 366,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

