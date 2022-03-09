Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CPK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.