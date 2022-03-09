Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,790. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

