1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 2,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.
1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Capital Bancorp (FISB)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.