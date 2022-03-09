1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 2,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.