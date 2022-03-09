Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a PE ratio of 58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

