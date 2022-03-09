Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 588,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 184,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04. The firm has a market cap of £44.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

