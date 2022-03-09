Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Up 0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

