Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 17.4% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Technicolor alerts:

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.