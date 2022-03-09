Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 17.4% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technicolor (TCLRY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.