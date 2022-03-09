Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading Down 6.3%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. 4,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $158.18.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
