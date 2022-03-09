Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $727,718.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $727,718.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.10 or 0.06469308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.43 or 0.99946117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041539 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,560,034 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

