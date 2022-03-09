Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $828,617.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $44.18 million and $828,617.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $39.31 or 0.00093745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.10 or 0.06469308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.43 or 0.99946117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

