Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,412.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00254644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.