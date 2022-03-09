Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 484.56 ($6.35).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.96) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.06) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BEZ traded up GBX 37.90 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 414.30 ($5.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,813.17).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

