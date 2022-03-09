NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 154,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 53,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 8,838,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average is $157.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

