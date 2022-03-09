Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 989,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,103. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

