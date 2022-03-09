Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HSON stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 8,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hudson Global (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.