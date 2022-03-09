Jill Elizabeth Ramsey Purchases 12,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 209,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.