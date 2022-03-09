Jill Elizabeth Ramsey Purchases 12,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 209,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

