Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 389 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ANAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 105,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,110. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $195.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
