Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 389 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 105,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,110. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $195.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.54.

Get American National Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.