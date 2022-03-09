Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. 960,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.