Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.27

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 41565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

