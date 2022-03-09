Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

