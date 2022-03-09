Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
About Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LONKF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.