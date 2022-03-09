Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading Down 6.7%

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.98. 22,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

