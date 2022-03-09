Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading Down 6.7%

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.98. 22,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATROB)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.