Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. 7,372,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.