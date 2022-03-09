MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.