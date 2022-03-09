MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

