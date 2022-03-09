Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
NFJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 176,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,729. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.
In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
