Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

NFJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 176,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,729. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund were worth $126,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

