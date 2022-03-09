DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

